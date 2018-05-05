Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Found: Missing twins Bronte and Isabella Watter, aged eight before they vanished in 2014.
Found: Missing twins Bronte and Isabella Watter, aged eight before they vanished in 2014.
News

Missing twins found after four years

by Candace Sutton
5th May 2018 5:30 PM

FOUR years after they vanished, missing twins Isabella and Bronte Watter have been found alive in a NSW country town.

Now believed to be 11-year-olds, the sisters were found in Taree, on the NSW mid North Coast.

The girls, who are non-identical twins, may be on the verge of being reunited with their father., Michael Watter.

Australian Federal Police swooped on a vehicle at Taree driven by the twins' mother, Cassie Watter, 46, on Friday and found the girls.

The twins had not been seen since, as seven-year-olds, they were dropped off at Townsville's Hermit Park State School by their father on April 4, 2014.

Missing twins Bronte and Isbaella Watter (above) as seven-year-olds who vanished after being dropped off at school in April 2014.
Missing twins Bronte and Isbaella Watter (above) as seven-year-olds who vanished after being dropped off at school in April 2014.

 

The twins, Bronte and Isabella Watter, pictured in an undated photograph before their alleged 2014 abduction.
The twins, Bronte and Isabella Watter, pictured in an undated photograph before their alleged 2014 abduction.

Michael Watter reportedly flew to Townsville on Friday night, hoping to be reunited with his daughters after years of searching for them.

"(It's) the news we've been waiting for over four years now," he said, the Daily Telegraph reported.

"I was pretty excited. I just got a call while I was at work.

"It was the federal police ringing to say they'd located the girls and that I was able to come up and pick them up."
Mr Watter said that "after years of insecurity and instability" he was looking forward to having a normal life with his twin daughters.

On Friday night, Queensland Police were interviewing the twins' mother after taking her into custody.

 

Bronte and Isabella Watter.
Bronte and Isabella Watter.

 

Bronte and Isabella Watter were last seen after their father dropped them off at school in 2014.
Bronte and Isabella Watter were last seen after their father dropped them off at school in 2014.

Related Items

bronte watter isabella bronte missing queensland

Top Stories

    What school parents complain about

    premium_icon What school parents complain about

    News PARENTS lodge thousands of complaints about schools each year but only a fraction result in action.

    NT pair ride into town for horsey business venture

    premium_icon NT pair ride into town for horsey business venture

    Business two new owners at the reins and a change of location

    Pregnant woman choked, told 'you don't deserve the baby'

    premium_icon Pregnant woman choked, told 'you don't deserve the baby'

    News Time to break horrific cycle, judge tells abuser

    Local Partners