Police hold fears for a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Capalaba. Picture: Supplied
Missing teen was wearing school uniform

by Rhiannon Tuffield
25th May 2021 12:50 PM | Updated: 1:05 PM

Concerns are growing for the safety of a teenage girl in southern Queensland who has been missing for almost a week.

The 13-year-old girl left a Capalaba address on May 20 wearing a blue school uniform.

Police hold concerns for her safety due to her age and the length of time she has been missing.

She is described as tanned, of Pacific Islander appearance, 160cm in height and slim build.

Police urge the girl, or anyone with information about her whereabouts, to contact police.

