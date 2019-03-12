Menu
The boy, 13, was last seen on Thursday on Margaret St in Toowoomba.
Breaking

MISSING TEEN: Toowoomba boy, 13, not seen since last week

12th Mar 2019 3:02 PM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old boy missing from Toowoomba since last Thursday.

The boy was last seen at 2.50pm on Thursday, March 7, in Margaret Street in the Toowoomba CBD.

He has not contacted family or friends since and police hold concerns for his safety.

He is described as Aboriginal, about 163cm tall, with a medium build, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black and yellow shorts, black socks, and black Asics shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

