A man who had not been seen for two days has been found dead inside his northern Sydney home.

NSW Police called for public assistance to help locate 46-year-old Julian Culbert on Friday morning.

Mr Culbert was last seen at his Killara home on Wednesday morning, wearing a dark jacket, dark track pants and was carrying a backpack.

At the time, police said they and Mr Culbert’s family were concerned for his welfare because he had medical conditions that required regular medication.

Police confirmed on Friday night he was found dead in his home.

“Police thank everyone who shared our appeal for assistance,” they said in a brief statement.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Originally published as Missing Sydney man found dead