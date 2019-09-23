Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Grinter has been missing from Salisbury since Saturday and could be in the Deebing Heights area.
Scott Grinter has been missing from Salisbury since Saturday and could be in the Deebing Heights area. Supplied
News

Missing Salisbury man could be in Deebing Heights

Navarone Farrell
by
23rd Sep 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man missing from Salisbury. Scott Grinter, 34, was last seen at a home on Birchdale St, about 2pm Saturday.

He contacted a friend by text message yesterday afternoon and indicated he might be heading to the Deebing Heights area.

Scott Grinter has been missing from Salisbury since Saturday and could be in the Deebing Heights area.
Scott Grinter has been missing from Salisbury since Saturday and could be in the Deebing Heights area. Supplied

Mr Grinter is believed to be travelling in a white 2012 Toyota Landcruiser utility with Queensland registration 645SYS.

He is described as Caucasian, around 175cm tall with black hair and green eyes.

Police are concerned for his welfare as this is out of character. People are urged not to approach Mr Grinter or his vehicle, but to contact police immediately.

deebing heights missing person missing person ipswich qps
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Armed robber demands keys, mobile phones

    premium_icon Armed robber demands keys, mobile phones

    Crime Police arrested the man following the robbery last week.

    Paul Tully mulling political comeback

    premium_icon Paul Tully mulling political comeback

    Politics The formerly sacked councillor is aiming for a comeback

    Buyer needed to save 90 jobs at 50-year-old Ipswich company

    premium_icon Buyer needed to save 90 jobs at 50-year-old Ipswich company

    Business It boasts a fleet of more than 200 machines and vehicles

    IN COURT: Full names of 85 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 85 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.