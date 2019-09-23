Missing Salisbury man could be in Deebing Heights

Scott Grinter has been missing from Salisbury since Saturday and could be in the Deebing Heights area.

Scott Grinter has been missing from Salisbury since Saturday and could be in the Deebing Heights area. Supplied

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man missing from Salisbury. Scott Grinter, 34, was last seen at a home on Birchdale St, about 2pm Saturday.

He contacted a friend by text message yesterday afternoon and indicated he might be heading to the Deebing Heights area.

Mr Grinter is believed to be travelling in a white 2012 Toyota Landcruiser utility with Queensland registration 645SYS.

He is described as Caucasian, around 175cm tall with black hair and green eyes.

Police are concerned for his welfare as this is out of character. People are urged not to approach Mr Grinter or his vehicle, but to contact police immediately.