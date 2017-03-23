MISSING: Rural police join search for calves

The two calves are red in colour and one has distinctive white face markings, specifically they are out of Santa Gertrudis cross cows by a Limousin bull, they were about four-weeks-old when they went missing.

THIS little calf is missing in action.

Forest Hill Stock and Rural Crime Investigation Squad are investigating after two calves went missing from a property at Mt Barney, south of Boonah.

It is believed they were taken from a property on Mt Barney Rd, Barney View sometime between December last year and the start of January this year.

The two calves are red in colour and one has distinctive white face markings.

They are Santa Gertrudis cross cows with a Limousin bull and were about four-weeks-old when they went missing.

If anyone has seen the animals or has information in relation to this incident, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or your local police and provide the information along with reference number QP1700266884.