Nathan Layt, 31, was last seen on Rice Rd about 4.30pm on Sunday.

A REDBANK Plains man has been missing for five days and police are concerned.

His disappearance is out of character and police hold concerns for his welfare.

Nathan may be travelling in a white 2003 Holden Commodore with the registration 352-XOB.

He may be in the company of a woman, police say.

Anyone with information on Nathan's location is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.