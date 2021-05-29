Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Vincent Heuston was last seen at an address on North Street, Tamborine Mountain but has since been located.
Vincent Heuston was last seen at an address on North Street, Tamborine Mountain but has since been located.
News

Missing Qld man found in deep forest

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
29th May 2021 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:30 PM

A Queensland man reported missing from his property west of the Gold Coast has been found.

Rescue crews are now helping Vincent Heuston, from Tamborine Mountain, to safety.

Mr Heuston, 66, was reported missing from the North Tamborine area on Thursday.

Rescue crews are helping Vincent Heuston to safety after he was reported missing earlier this week. Picture taken from the Channel 7 news helicopter.
Rescue crews are helping Vincent Heuston to safety after he was reported missing earlier this week. Picture taken from the Channel 7 news helicopter.

He was last seen at an address in North Street on Tamborine Mountain about 2pm on Wednesday.

Police and family held concerns for him as his behaviour was considered out of character and he had a medical condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed Mr Heuston had been located on Saturday and rescue crews were helping him to safety.

Originally published as Missing Qld man found in deep forest

Just In

    Grim warning about shiba inu

    Grim warning about shiba inu
    • 29th May 2021 12:36 PM
    NSW breaks vaccination record

    NSW breaks vaccination record
    • 29th May 2021 12:07 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        An encounter with Sian Kingi’s parents I’ll never forget

        Premium Content An encounter with Sian Kingi’s parents I’ll never forget

        News News that Sian Kingi’s killer is seeking parole has been met with a disgust best demonstrated by the noose that greeted him when he first appeared outside a court.

        Queensland’s costliest and cheapest suburbs for daycare

        Premium Content Queensland’s costliest and cheapest suburbs for daycare

        Parenting Our state's costliest and cheapest suburbs for daycare

        Feels like MINUS 4.2C! Cold snap grips Queensland

        Premium Content Feels like MINUS 4.2C! Cold snap grips Queensland

        Weather A warning of dangerous conditions wouldn’t stop surfing fanatics

        Teen dies of gunshot wound in park tragedy

        Premium Content Teen dies of gunshot wound in park tragedy

        News A small-calibre firearm was also located at the scene