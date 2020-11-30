MISSING: Police urge public to help find teenager

Police are appealing to the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen at Springfield Lakes on Saturday.

IPSWICH police are appealing to the public for help locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen at Springfield Lakes.

She has been missing since Saturday and was last seen about 10am at a Jupiter St address.

The girl, who is described as Asian, about 155cm tall, slim to medium build with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a blue anime T-shirt and cargo shorts.

Police and family hold concern for her welfare, given the behaviour is out of character.

It is believed she has no money or phone with her.

Police urge anyone who has seen the teenager or has information to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002461749 within the online suspicious activity form.