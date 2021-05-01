(L) The photo of a missing teenager from Hervey Bay. Police are looking for the missing boy.

(L) The photo of a missing teenager from Hervey Bay. Police are looking for the missing boy.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 13-year-old boy reported missing from Hervey Bay since yesterday, April 30.

The boy pictured, was last seen attending Urangan State High School on Robert Street on April 30, however has not been heard from since.

Concern is held for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

The boy is described as caucasian with a slim build, short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red, white and grey school uniform.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or know his whereabouts is urged to come forward.

The 13 year old boy reported missing by police. Photo: Contributed

Originally published as MISSING: Police searching for Fraser Coast high-schooler