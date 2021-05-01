Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
(L) The photo of a missing teenager from Hervey Bay. Police are looking for the missing boy.
(L) The photo of a missing teenager from Hervey Bay. Police are looking for the missing boy.
News

MISSING: Police searching for Fraser Coast high-schooler

Stuart Fast
1st May 2021 4:57 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 13-year-old boy reported missing from Hervey Bay since yesterday, April 30.

The boy pictured, was last seen attending Urangan State High School on Robert Street on April 30, however has not been heard from since.

Concern is held for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

The boy is described as caucasian with a slim build, short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red, white and grey school uniform.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or know his whereabouts is urged to come forward.

The 13 year old boy reported missing by police. Photo: Contributed
The 13 year old boy reported missing by police. Photo: Contributed

Originally published as MISSING: Police searching for Fraser Coast high-schooler

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rider in 70s hospitalised after two motorbikes collide

        Premium Content Rider in 70s hospitalised after two motorbikes collide

        News The two motorcycles collided on a rural road south of Ipswich on Saturday morning

        Child sex offender breaches social media ban

        Premium Content Child sex offender breaches social media ban

        News Child sex offender's lawyers says there was nothing untoward in conduct

        Fit women fight back in DV struggle

        Fit women fight back in DV struggle

        News A fitness program is helping women find strength after domestic violence

        Thanks Sue: You were a sporting and community treasure

        Premium Content Thanks Sue: You were a sporting and community treasure

        Sport Tribute to popular Ipswich researcher, community identity and caring person. See...