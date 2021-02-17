Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are searching for a nine-year-old girl reported missing.
Police are searching for a nine-year-old girl reported missing.
News

MISSING: Police search underway for schoolgirl

kaitlyn smith
17th Feb 2021 5:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for assistance to help locate a nine-year-old girl reported missing from Raceview.

She was last seen at school in Wildey Street, heading towards Butler Street, just before 3pm.

The girl is described as caucasian with short brown hair and about 120cm tall.

She was reportedly wearing a dark blue shirt, navy blue shorts and grey shoes.

Police and family hold concerns for the girl’s welfare due to her age and a medical condition.

Anyone who may have seen her today or has any information is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day or reporting anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

missing girl missing persons week raceview
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor demands more detail on how $4.6 million spent

        Premium Content Mayor demands more detail on how $4.6 million spent

        Council News The mayor has questioned how exactly $4.6 million for the Smart City Program was spent and whether that included international trips

        How thieves stole skate venue's $250,000 air-conditioner

        Premium Content How thieves stole skate venue's $250,000 air-conditioner

        News An Ipswich business has been hit at the worst possible time, but relief is in...

        Premier announces COVID-19 vaccine plan

        Premium Content Premier announces COVID-19 vaccine plan

        Health Premier, CHO lay out early plans for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

        L-Plater on meth, booze: Drug and drink drivers front court

        Premium Content L-Plater on meth, booze: Drug and drink drivers front court

        Crime Cannabis, methamphetamines or alcohol didn’t stop these drivers getting behind the...