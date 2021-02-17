MISSING: Police search underway for schoolgirl

POLICE are appealing for assistance to help locate a nine-year-old girl reported missing from Raceview.

She was last seen at school in Wildey Street, heading towards Butler Street, just before 3pm.

The girl is described as caucasian with short brown hair and about 120cm tall.

She was reportedly wearing a dark blue shirt, navy blue shorts and grey shoes.

Police and family hold concerns for the girl’s welfare due to her age and a medical condition.

Anyone who may have seen her today or has any information is urged to contact police immediately.

