MISSING: Police search for 11-year-old

Have you seen this boy?

POLICE are calling on the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy last seen in Goodna.

The boy (pictured) was last seen leaving a residence at Whitmore Crescent at around 4.30pm on May 28.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.

The boy is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 140cm tall with a slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, shorts and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or know his whereabouts is being urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers.