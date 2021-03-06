Menu
Police are appealing for public assistance in the search for 21-year-old Shannara Houia.
News

MISSING: Police fear for safety of young woman

kaitlyn smith
6th Mar 2021 10:13 AM
POLICE are calling for public assistance in the search for a woman missing from Forest Lake, just outside of the Ipswich area.

21-year-old Shannara Houia was reportedly last seen leaving a Deakin Pl address on Friday evening about 5.30pm.

Police say the young woman has not been seen or heard from since 6pm.

Ms Houia is described as Pacific Islander, about 160cm tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

LOCAL NEWS: Vaccine rollout reaches first local healthcare workers

She was last seen wearing grey track pants and a white shirt.

Concerns are held for Ms Houia’s welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone that has any information that could assist is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day or call 1800 333 000.

