MISSING: Police call for assistance in search for young girl

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 16-year-old girl reported missing from the Ipswich area.

The young girl was reportedly last seen in the vicinity of a Nicholas Street address in Ipswich Central.

She is described as caucasian and around 160cm in height.

The teen is of a slender build has red hair and brown eyes.

Loved ones hold concern for her welfare due to her age.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form or call 131 444.

You can also report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by reporting online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100536632.