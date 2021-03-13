Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are appealing for assistance to help locate a 36-year-old man missing from Bellbird Park since Wednesday, March 10.
Police are appealing for assistance to help locate a 36-year-old man missing from Bellbird Park since Wednesday, March 10.
News

MISSING: Police appealing to public for help finding Ipswich man

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
13th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing to the public for help locating a man who has been missing for several days.

Ipswich man Peter Wood has been missing from his Bellbird Park home since Wednesday, March 10.

The 36-year-old was last seen in the Goodna area about midday on Wednesday.

LOCAL NEWS: COVID: Indoor hobby surges in popularity post-pandemic

Police hold concerns for Peter’s welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

Peter is described as caucasian, about 172cm tall, of a slim build and has brown eyes with long brown hair worn in a ponytail.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, thongs and dark sunglasses.

Police are appealing for anyone that has seen Peter or has any information to come forward and contact police.

LOCAL NEWS: NEW DETAILS: Where doctor went after contracting COVID-19

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100475383.

missing person ipswich missing persons
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW DETAILS: Where doctor went after contracting Covid-19

        Premium Content NEW DETAILS: Where doctor went after contracting Covid-19

        Breaking Ipswich aged care and disability centres have been impacted in the wake of the positive test result

        Pisasale finds god, ‘thinks he can be mayor again’

        Premium Content Pisasale finds god, ‘thinks he can be mayor again’

        News Chaplain said he believed Pisasale was genuine in rekindling faith

        Damning figures reveal state’s sluggish vaccine rollout

        Premium Content Damning figures reveal state’s sluggish vaccine rollout

        News The State Government has administered only one quarter of vaccines