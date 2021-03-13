MISSING: Police appealing to public for help finding Ipswich man
POLICE are appealing to the public for help locating a man who has been missing for several days.
Ipswich man Peter Wood has been missing from his Bellbird Park home since Wednesday, March 10.
The 36-year-old was last seen in the Goodna area about midday on Wednesday.
Police hold concerns for Peter’s welfare as this behaviour is out of character.
Peter is described as caucasian, about 172cm tall, of a slim build and has brown eyes with long brown hair worn in a ponytail.
He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, thongs and dark sunglasses.
Police are appealing for anyone that has seen Peter or has any information to come forward and contact police.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Quote this reference number: QP2100475383.