MISSING: Police appeal to public in search for man

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
29th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
IPSWICH police are appealing to the public for help finding a Somerset man who was reported missing on Sunday morning.

Nigel Sirl, 66, from Esk, was last seen about 9pm on Saturday night at a Cedar Ave address.

Police believe Nigel left the property early on Sunday morning but confirmed he had not been seen or heard from since.

It is understood the disappearance is out of character for Nigel.

A search operation is currently underway in nearby bushland and properties.

Police are appealing for anyone in the Esk community to check their properties, including inside their sheds.

Nigel is described as caucasian, about 175cm tall with light brown hair and grey eyes. He was last seen wearing navy shorts and black shoes.

Police are appealing for Nigel or anyone that may have sighted him to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2100583054 in the online suspicious activity form.

Ipswich Queensland Times

