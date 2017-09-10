MISSING: Police appeal for help to find Yamanto girl, 12

MISSING: Police have appealed for public help to find the 12-year-old girl, reported missing late Saturday night.

A YOUNG girl has been reported missing from Yamanto.

She was last seen about 4pm heading towards the Loganlea Train Station.

She was last seen about 4pm heading towards the Loganlea Train Station.

Police hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

The girl is described as Caucasian, about 160cm tall with a slim build.

She has long, light brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a mustard colour Nike jumper, purple shorts, a black baseball hat with insignia 'Compton' on the front aqua skate shoes.

Anyone who may have seen the girl or has any information about her whereabouts should contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.