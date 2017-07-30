Missing police ammo turns up in Ipswich region

WHOOPS: The Glock magazine and 12 of the 14 bullets were reported missing on Friday.

AMMUNITION lost from a police officer's weapon has turned up in Rosewood.

On Friday Queensland Police called for the public's help in finding the lost Glock magazine, containing 12 of 14 bullets.

In a statement police said investigations indicated the ammunition was accidentally ejected from a motorcycle officer's weapon during a trip from Tank St in Brisbane, to Ipswich.

An investigation has already been launched into how the magazine became lost in the first place, and the location of the two missing bullets.

On Saturday, police advised the magazine had been found.

It was handed in to Rosewood Police Station by a member of the public following extensive police patrols which failed to find the missing ammunition.

"Police wish to advise the Glock magazine and 12 of the 14 bullets reported missing yesterday afternoon have been located," a QPS spokesperson said.

"They were recovered late this afternoon after being handed in to Rosewood Police Station by a member of the public.

"Police are thankful for the public's support.

"Investigations are continuing into the location of the two missing bullets."