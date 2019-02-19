Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jenna Goff was last seen in Melbourne Street, South Brisbane around 6.45pm on January 9.
Jenna Goff was last seen in Melbourne Street, South Brisbane around 6.45pm on January 9.
Crime

Concerns for woman missing for six weeks

by Patrick Billings
19th Feb 2019 11:08 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

Police are searching for a Brisbane woman who disappeared nearly six weeks ago.

Jenna Goff, 19, was last seen in Melbourne Street, South Brisbane around 6.45pm on January 9.

The Holland Park teen has not contacted family or friends since.

Police said they hold concerns for her safety.

"Jenna is known to use public transport and frequents the South Brisbane, Annerley and Greenslopes areas," police said.

"If anyone has seen Jenna or has any information in relation to her current whereabouts, they are asked to contact police."

She is described as Caucasian, 180cm tall with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

brisbane editors picks missing person woman

Top Stories

    Young, fresh approach brings change to popular city cafe

    premium_icon Young, fresh approach brings change to popular city cafe

    News BRETT and Christie Briggs always had ambitions to run a cafe later in life but after a spanner was thrown in the works, they decided to fast track those plans.

    • 19th Feb 2019 11:19 AM
    PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest cats in Ipswich

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest cats in Ipswich

    News We think these cats deserve an honourable mention

    Council to consider using Wivenhoe pipeline for first time

    premium_icon Council to consider using Wivenhoe pipeline for first time

    Council News $187m pipeline could be used for the first time in nine years

    MP's challenge to Ipswich's anti-dump groups

    premium_icon MP's challenge to Ipswich's anti-dump groups

    Environment She said people's waste needed to go somewhere