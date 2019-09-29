Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage girl was reported missing from Karalee early Saturday morning.
A teenage girl was reported missing from Karalee early Saturday morning. Contributed
News

MISSING PERSON: 16-year-old missing from quiet suburb

Navarone Farrell
by
29th Sep 2019 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 16-year-old girl reported missing in the Ipswich area since early Saturday morning.

The girl (pictured) was last seen leaving an address on Essex Street, Karalee around 3am however has not been heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character. The girl is described as Caucasian, around 165cm tall with a slim build, fair complexion, long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a grey cotton hooded jumper with grey tracksuit pants. Anyone who may have seen the girl or know her whereabouts is urged to come forward.

missing person
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Family's desperate search for suitable accommodation

    premium_icon Family's desperate search for suitable accommodation

    News 'I've got a disabled daughter and I can't even bath her properly'.

    Pedestrian hit on quiet Ipswich street

    premium_icon Pedestrian hit on quiet Ipswich street

    News Early Sunday morning a pedestrian was hit by a car.

    NOT GOING ANYWHERE

    premium_icon NOT GOING ANYWHERE

    News Traditional Owners ramp up Deebing Creek resistance

    It’s time to stop thinking uni is for everyone

    premium_icon It’s time to stop thinking uni is for everyone

    News Amid a gaping shortage of workers in traditional blue collar occupations