Missing motorway link work progressing

WORKS on the Ipswich Motorway's $400 million upgrade between Darra and Oxley are on schedule.

This month works started on the upgrade to the northern service road on the western side of Oxley Creek.

Water and sewer pipes and telecommunication services, are being relocated and construction on the new road will start once those works have finished.

Once the two northern service road bridges are finished, the new section of road will be connected to the service road on the eastern side of the creek.

The new northern service road connection over the Oxley Creek floodplains has been designed to keep local traffic off the motorway.

When finished, local traffic will no longer have to merge onto the motorway from Oxley Rd to cross Oxley Creek and exit at the Donaldson Rd off-ramp.

By the end of 2018, the new service road will be temporarily used by motorway traffic travelling eastbound, including traffic entering the Ipswich Mwy from the Oxley Rd roundabout. When the upgrade is finished, the section will transform from four lanes to six.

Construction is due to be finished late 2020.