Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Missing motorway link work progressing

26th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

WORKS on the Ipswich Motorway's $400 million upgrade between Darra and Oxley are on schedule.

This month works started on the upgrade to the northern service road on the western side of Oxley Creek.

Water and sewer pipes and telecommunication services, are being relocated and construction on the new road will start once those works have finished.

Once the two northern service road bridges are finished, the new section of road will be connected to the service road on the eastern side of the creek.

The new northern service road connection over the Oxley Creek floodplains has been designed to keep local traffic off the motorway.

When finished, local traffic will no longer have to merge onto the motorway from Oxley Rd to cross Oxley Creek and exit at the Donaldson Rd off-ramp.

By the end of 2018, the new service road will be temporarily used by motorway traffic travelling eastbound, including traffic entering the Ipswich Mwy from the Oxley Rd roundabout. When the upgrade is finished, the section will transform from four lanes to six.

Construction is due to be finished late 2020.

darra to rocklea upgrade ipswich motorway ipswich traffic
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Mysterious 'underground river' threatening Ipswich homes

    premium_icon Mysterious 'underground river' threatening Ipswich homes

    News DISTRESSED and frustrated residents in one Ipswich street are pleading for help to deal with an underground 'river' threatening to destroy their properties.

    • 26th Jun 2018 12:15 AM
    Mater locks in time for next Springfield hospital expansion

    premium_icon Mater locks in time for next Springfield hospital expansion

    Health It is the first time Mater has identified a development timeframe

    • 26th Jun 2018 12:12 AM
    Post flight drink ends in trouble

    premium_icon Post flight drink ends in trouble

    Crime Driver more than four times over the limit

    • 26th Jun 2018 12:05 AM
    Legal request increase puts council budget in red

    premium_icon Legal request increase puts council budget in red

    Council News Council to advertise for new solicitor too

    • 26th Jun 2018 12:03 AM

    Local Partners