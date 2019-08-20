Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Siemon Mulder (pictured) left Sandgate to ride his blue Triumph Sprint ST registration 769DW (pictured) to Esk. He is now reported missing.
Siemon Mulder (pictured) left Sandgate to ride his blue Triumph Sprint ST registration 769DW (pictured) to Esk. He is now reported missing. Contributed
News

Missing motorcyclist en route to Esk

Navarone Farrell
by
20th Aug 2019 6:45 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 66-year-old man who was reported missing from Sandgate yesterday afternoon.

Siemon Mulder (pictured) left Sandgate at 9am this morning to ride his blue Triumph Sprint ST registration 769DW (pictured) to Esk and planned to return home by noon. He has not been heard from since.

Siemon Mulder (pictured) left Sandgate to ride his blue Triumph Sprint ST registration 769DW (pictured) to Esk. He is now reported missing.
Siemon Mulder (pictured) left Sandgate to ride his blue Triumph Sprint ST registration 769DW (pictured) to Esk. He is now reported missing. Contributed

Police and family hold concerns for his safety as this behaviour is out of character.

Siemon is described as approximately 180cm tall with a slim build, grey short hair and grey facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and black helmet with a dark tinted visor.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen Siemon travelling to or from Esk today to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
esk missing person motorcyclist
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Full names of 109 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 109 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 20th Aug 2019 7:00 AM
    Clock tower message remains 30 years after huge fire

    premium_icon Clock tower message remains 30 years after huge fire

    People and Places The fire was so intense it melted the clock face.

    Pisasale lawyer’s appeal points to juror

    premium_icon Pisasale lawyer’s appeal points to juror

    News McKenzie was sentenced to 18 months’ jail

    Short move no problem for loyal customers

    premium_icon Short move no problem for loyal customers

    Business He had to move out and take his business elsewhere