Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
30-year-old Daymon Ness went missing on October 20 at Nitmiluk National Park, near Katherine. The search for him was eventually called off six days later.
30-year-old Daymon Ness went missing on October 20 at Nitmiluk National Park, near Katherine. The search for him was eventually called off six days later.
News

Missing man’s spirit farewelled by elders

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, Police Reporter
10th Nov 2020 7:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

JAWOYN Elders have passed on missing man Daymon Ness's spirit, with his parents making their way to Katherine for the ceremony last Friday.

Parents William and Elise Ness were released from the Howard Springs quarantine facility on Friday after they travelled from Melbourne when they learned their son had disappeared.

The 30-year-old went missing on October 20 at Nitmiluk National Park, near Katherine with the search eventually called off six days later.

 

MORE NEWS

Daymon Ness disappearance follows similar case at Nitmiluk two years ago

Case of missing Victorian Daymon Ness passed onto Criminal Investigation Branch

Daymon Ness: Search for Victorian man, 30, missing in Nitmiluk National Park called off

 

Mr Ness told the NT News it was a healing moment to have traditional owners, the Jawoyn people, welcome his son's spirit into the land.

"The elders wanted to meet with us and to share his spirit with the land and to welcome him into the land," he said.

"It was absolutely beautiful and was a real healing moment for us."

Mr Ness said he wanted to thank the Jawoyn people for the ceremony.

He said they were now preparing to leave the Territory.

 

 

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Missing man's spirit farewelled by Jawoyn elders in moving ceremony

More Stories

Show More
ceremony elders missing man northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HSV owner told: ‘Leave car outside or you’ll be shot’

        Premium Content HSV owner told: ‘Leave car outside or you’ll be shot’

        News A man was threatened with being shot if he didn’t allow a mystery caller to take his vehicle

        Private school plans to expand Kindy facilities

        Premium Content Private school plans to expand Kindy facilities

        Council News The school has proposed to expand its Kindergarten facilities to be able to...

        Lure of ‘horrible drug’ eats into tradie’s super

        Premium Content Lure of ‘horrible drug’ eats into tradie’s super

        News A man was caught with 5.8 grams of ice, which he bought using some of his own super...

        How popular eatery came to thrive during COVID

        Premium Content How popular eatery came to thrive during COVID

        Business When other restaurants were cutting hours, this Ipswich joint launched seven-day...