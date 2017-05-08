MISSING MAN: Police search for rider with medical condition

Police are seeking anyone who saw Leigh or have dash cam footage from that area yesterday to contact police.

A MAN with a medical condition left for a bike ride yesterday evening and is yet to return home.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Leigh Pridmore missing from Flinders View.

The 57-year-old man was last seen at Sycamore St, Flinders View around 6.30am yesterday.

Leigh is believed to have gone for a ride on his bicycle, and he is known to frequently ride alone to Fernvale,

Rosewood and at times down the Centenary Highway, however, has no set route.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, proportionate build, 172 centimetres tall with short grey hair.

He is believed to be travelling on his black Avanti road bike (pictured) and believed to be wearing Lycra-style riding apparel.

Police and family have concerns for his welfare because he has a medical condition and has not been in contact with family.

Police are seeking anyone who saw Leigh or have dash cam footage from that area yesterday to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.