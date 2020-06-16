Missing man: Police exhaust search area

A search involving police and SES personnel around bushland off Conway Street looking for Missing Ipswich Man Mark Wilson. Picture: Cordell Richardson

POLICE have exhausted search efforts for a missing Ipswich man and are now renewing calls for information.

Mark Wilson, 37, was last seen at a house on Bannerman St, Riverview about 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 9.

His disappearance prompted a massive police and SES search that commenced in bushland near Conway St last Wednesday and continued into the weekend.

A supplied image obtained on Thursday, June 11, 2020, of Mark Wilson who was last seen at a Bannerman Street home around 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 9.

Inspector Keith McDonald said the search area was now completely covered and he was awaiting further advice on whether the area will need to be extended further.

“We have searched all that is humanly possible of that area,” Insp McDonald said.

“We want the missing person to understand they are not in any trouble.

“If something has happened and he is with some friends we ask that he gets in contact with police so that we can acknowledge he is still alive.”

Insp McDonald said police were not ruling out anything until Mr Wilson was located.

Mr Wilson is described as 175cm tall, Aboriginal, of a solid build, with dark brown hair, goatee and moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, a hoodie and red board shorts.

Anyone with information that could assist police can contact Crime Stoppers or Police Link.