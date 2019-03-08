Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CALL FOR HELP: Police are asking for the public's help to find Lawrie Dunlop.
CALL FOR HELP: Police are asking for the public's help to find Lawrie Dunlop. QPS
News

Missing man 'often stays at isolated bush camps'

7th Mar 2019 6:23 PM

BUNDABERG police are asking for information about a man who was last seen in the region in January.

Lawrie Dunlop, 35, was reported missing to police by his family.

Police said Mr Dunlop lived an itinerant lifestyle and often stayed in isolated bush camps.

He was last seen in Bargara in December and at a local caravan park in January.

Mr Dunlop has connections with the Hervey Bay area, as well as Bundaberg, Bargara and Burnett Heads.

He is described as Aboriginal, 160cm tall and with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Dunlop or has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to phone police on 131 444.

bargara bundaberg missing man
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Police move out, protesters allowed back onto sacred site

    premium_icon Police move out, protesters allowed back onto sacred site

    Environment But how long they will be allowed to stay there remains unclear.

    • 8th Mar 2019 11:54 AM
    Knights focus: Respect and doing right things

    premium_icon Knights focus: Respect and doing right things

    Soccer Club captain backs Ipswich club's positive approach

    • 8th Mar 2019 11:55 AM
    February crime spike spurs police crackdown

    premium_icon February crime spike spurs police crackdown

    Crime Top cop also concerned about rise in armed offences

    • 8th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Why junior sport is about more than physical outcomes

    premium_icon Why junior sport is about more than physical outcomes

    Lifestyle Parents should take advantage of local parks and lagoons