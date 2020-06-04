Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOUND: Jordan Rodwell, 28, has been found and transported to Ipswich Hospital. Photo: QPS
FOUND: Jordan Rodwell, 28, has been found and transported to Ipswich Hospital. Photo: QPS
News

Missing Lockyer man found, taken to hospital

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
4th Jun 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER an extensive search, police have found a Plainland man who went missing on Tuesday night.

LOCAL NEWS: Gatton yoga studio reopening on shaky ground

Laidley Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said 28-year-old Jordan Rodwell was found at a home in Plainland yesterday at 5pm.

“He was transported to Ipswich Hospital and is still under assessment,” Snr Sgt Draheim said.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Disappointed’: Mayor’s comment on closure of local rag

Mr Rodwell went missing on Tuesday and was last seen running on Laidley Plainland Rd about 8.20pm, only wearing a pair of long black pyjama bottoms with white stripes.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

More Stories

missing man plainland man police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Loyal personal trainer paints recovery picture

        premium_icon Loyal personal trainer paints recovery picture

        Sport The reopening of the Brassall gym has renewed enthusiasm for fitness and sport.

        • 4th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
        Jobs you can apply for this week

        premium_icon Jobs you can apply for this week

        Careers Businesses in Ipswich and surrounding areas looking to hire

        • 4th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
        'I tripped over this thing': Man finds piece of Qld history

        premium_icon 'I tripped over this thing': Man finds piece of Qld history

        News "Every now and then we’ll look for people’s ancestors in it"

        POW Brian Fortune’s ashes to be laid to rest

        premium_icon POW Brian Fortune’s ashes to be laid to rest

        News The World War II veteran was farewelled by hundreds in March.