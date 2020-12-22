MISSING: Have you seen this woman?

Police hold concerns over 54-year-old Donna Richardson who went missing last week.

POLICE are calling for public assistance in the search for an Ipswich woman who went missing late last week.

It is understood Donna Richardson was last seen at a Warwick Rd address this past Wednesday evening.

The 54-year-old is believed to have disappeared from the address early Thursday morning.

Concerns are held for her welfare as she suffers from an unknown medical condition.

Loved ones said the woman’s disappearance was out of character.

Ms Richardson is described as Caucasian with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen to be wearing dark coloured attire.

Anyone with information on Ms Richardson’s whereabouts should contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2002613279 within the online suspicious activity form.