Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police hold concerns over 54-year-old Donna Richardson who went missing last week.
Police hold concerns over 54-year-old Donna Richardson who went missing last week.
News

MISSING: Have you seen this woman?

kaitlyn smith
22nd Dec 2020 10:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are calling for public assistance in the search for an Ipswich woman who went missing late last week.

It is understood Donna Richardson was last seen at a Warwick Rd address this past Wednesday evening.

The 54-year-old is believed to have disappeared from the address early Thursday morning.

Concerns are held for her welfare as she suffers from an unknown medical condition.

Loved ones said the woman’s disappearance was out of character.

Ms Richardson is described as Caucasian with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen to be wearing dark coloured attire.

Anyone with information on Ms Richardson’s whereabouts should contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2002613279 within the online suspicious activity form.

donna richardson ipswich police missing person
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural practice plans to add much-needed services

        Premium Content Rural practice plans to add much-needed services

        Council News A rural Ipswich practice wants to add an allied health consulting room and a pathologist’s room it says is desperately needed

        Booming Ripley estate sells for massive $193m

        Premium Content Booming Ripley estate sells for massive $193m

        News The shock acqusition could mean more than 6000 news home are made available in the...

        Touching final moment as dying dad’s wish granted

        Premium Content Touching final moment as dying dad’s wish granted

        News A woman had just two weeks to put together a ceremony for her dying father, who...

        Alleged robbery victim met assailants outside police station

        Premium Content Alleged robbery victim met assailants outside police station

        News The lawyer for a man charged with robbery tells the magistrate the accused is a...