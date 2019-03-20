Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

MISSING: Have you seen this man?

20th Mar 2019 2:59 PM

POLICE are appealing for assistance from the public to help locate a man who was last seen in North Ipswich last month.

David Thornton, 58, of Goodna was last seen on the morning of February 22 at Colvin St at around 9am.

Concerns are held for his safety as he has not returned home or contacted family or friends since.

His behaviour is described as out of character and he has a medical condition.

David Thornton
David Thornton

He is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall with grey/white hair and beard and blue eyes.

Police urge the man or anyone who may have seen him or knows his whereabouts to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

Quote QP1900503505 as the reference number.

missing persons north ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Do you need domestic violence support? Ask Izzy for help

    Do you need domestic violence support? Ask Izzy for help

    Crime People leaving family violence are some of the biggest users of Ask Izzy, so 40 survivors helped make it safer and easier to use

    • 20th Mar 2019 3:04 PM
    Uber ‘forcing drivers to break the law’

    premium_icon Uber ‘forcing drivers to break the law’

    Crime “I am being forced to break the law daily"

    Intrust Super Cup grand final on the move

    premium_icon Intrust Super Cup grand final on the move

    Rugby League No more Suncorp Stadium for Intrust teams

    Ipswich named in Australia's 20 most flood-prone electorates

    premium_icon Ipswich named in Australia's 20 most flood-prone electorates

    Environment Wake up call for governments to prioritise flood mitigation