MISSING: Have you seen this man?

POLICE are appealing for assistance from the public to help locate a man who was last seen in North Ipswich last month.

David Thornton, 58, of Goodna was last seen on the morning of February 22 at Colvin St at around 9am.

Concerns are held for his safety as he has not returned home or contacted family or friends since.

His behaviour is described as out of character and he has a medical condition.

David Thornton

He is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall with grey/white hair and beard and blue eyes.

Police urge the man or anyone who may have seen him or knows his whereabouts to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

Quote QP1900503505 as the reference number.