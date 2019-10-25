Menu
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a missing 11-year-old girl from Kawana in the Rockhampton area.
Breaking

MISSING: Have you seen this girl?

Morning Bulletin Reporters
25th Oct 2019 5:55 AM

POLICE hold concerns for an 11-year-old girl, reported missing from Rockhampton on Friday morning.

The Kawana girl was least seen at an address in Farm St about 3.30pm on Thursday October 24.

Police say they are concerned for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character.

She is described as caucasian, 150cm tall, slim build, light brown hair and has a fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform.

Police are urging anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact them as soon as possible.

