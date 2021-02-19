Menu
News

MISSING: Have you seen missing Ipswich man?

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Feb 2021 7:00 AM

IPSWICH police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a missing Brassall man.

Johnny Diamond, 30, was last seen about 1.30pm in Wellington St, Brassall on Sunday, February 14.

Concerns are held for Johnny’s welfare and safety as he has a medical condition and no access to funds or communications.

He is described as caucasian, about 180cm tall with a proportionate build, short fair hair, blue eyes and has a goatee beard.

He was last seen wearing a white singlet, red board shorts and black thongs.

Anyone who may have seen Johnny or has any information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact police

If you have information for police, contact Policelink here or by calling 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here or by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2100323104 within the online suspicious activity form.

