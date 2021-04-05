Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Douglas area last week.
Police are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Douglas area last week.
News

Have you seen missing woman Carmel Mann?

5th Apr 2021 10:11 AM

POLICE are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Douglas area last week.

Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at around 1pm last Thursday.
Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at around 1pm last Thursday.

Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at 1pm on April 1.

She has not made any contact with family or friends since.

Police have grave concerns for Carmel's welfare due to a medical condition.

Carmel is described as approximately 150cm, dark complexion, with a large build, long black hair and brown eyes. Police urge Carmel or anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact police.

 

 

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Missing: Have you seen Carmel?

carmel mann missing woman police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman’s lucky escape after single-car crash

        Premium Content Woman’s lucky escape after single-car crash

        News A woman in her 20s has been hospitalised following an Easter car crash

        ‘Sufficient supplies of PPE’: QHealth exceeds standards

        Premium Content ‘Sufficient supplies of PPE’: QHealth exceeds standards

        News Queensland Health says it is ‘exceeding’ national guidelines across health regions...

        Three charged after stolen car smashes into police cars

        Premium Content Three charged after stolen car smashes into police cars

        Crime A car allegedly stolen from an Ipswich home has been recovered after a dramatic...

        One new coronavirus case in Queensland

        Premium Content One new coronavirus case in Queensland

        News Queensland has recorded one new case in quarantine