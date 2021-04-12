Menu
Police are searching for Harrisville man Neil Smith.
Missing Harrisville man found ‘safe and well’

Lachlan Mcivor
12th Apr 2021 7:00 AM

UPDATE: Missing man Neil Smith has been located safe and well, according to police.

EARLIER: Police searching for a missing Harrisville man who is believed to have travelled to Ipswich hold concerns for his safety.

Kalbar police are appealing for urgent public assistance to find Neil Smith, 56, who has been missing since Sunday morning.

Preliminary information indicates Mr Smith parked his vehicle in North Street in Harrisville at about 2.30am, where it was found at about 7.30am on Sunday.

Police believe Neil may have travelled to Ripley.

Anyone who may have seen him, or driven him anywhere, is urged contact police immediately.

Police say his behaviour is out of character.

Mr Smith is caucasian and about 175cm tall with a solid build and short grey hair.

