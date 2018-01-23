Menu
Missing Goodna boy last seen two weeks ago

Police are looking for this boy.
POLICE are looking for a 14-year-old Goodna boy last seen more than two weeks ago.

The boy was last seen in Goodna on January 5 and has had contact with relatives via the phone.

Concerns are held for his welfare due to the amount of time he has been missing.

He is described as being Caucasian in appearance, around 170cms tall and has shot brown hair and a slim build.

Anyone who has seen him or can assist in any way is being urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Topics:  goodna missing person qps

Ipswich Queensland Times
