Missing girl was in relationship with wanted man

A GIRL believed murdered and dumped in a barrel had been in a relationship with a fugitive twice her age, who is still on the run from police.

Larissa "Riss" Beilby, 16, had been living in a halfway house in Brisbane but had been seeing wanted man Zlatko Sikorsky, 34.

Zlatko Sikorsky is believed to be travelling in a silver 2014 Holden Commodore with Queensland registration 966 WKB.

Sikorsky, a cleaner who is known to police, is believed to be travelling in a silver 2014 Holden Commodore with a sunroof and Queensland registration 966 WKB.

Police have warned the public not to approach Sikorsky and said he might be armed.

The Courier-Mail has been told that Sikorsky was on a return to prison warrant prior to an incident unfolding with police yesterday.

Larissa Beilby was reported missing on June 15.

Larissa Beilby had been in a relationship with Sikorsky.



Sikorsky's father said people needed to "wait for police to do their job".

"Hopefully all of this is nothing but rubbish," he told The Courier-Mail.

"My son, he is a decent person."

It comes after police attended an address at Buccan about 1.30pm yesterday as part of investigations into the missing teenager, before a black ute left the scene.

They later tracked the vehicle to an address in Stapylton, where the black ute was dumped. A body was found in a barrel in the back of the ute. Police are yet to identify the body and said it may take some time to formally identify it.

Officers are now wanting to speak to Sikorvsky, who they believe left that scene in the Holden Commodore.

She had last been seen at an address on Kempster Rd and had not contacted family since June 18. Police at the time said she may be with a male.

Known as "Riss", she is the adored younger sister of Dee and just a few months ago was obsessing about hairstyles on Instagram with her close 16-year-old friends.

Larissa “Riss” Beilby attended Craigslea State High School.

The Craigslea State High School students chatted like normal teenage girls about their looks and who was the latest to visit their favourite salon, Bambi and Bear in Brisbane.

Larissa had lived in the northern Brisbane suburb of Sandgate and was close to her older sister Deanna, a commerce student at Griffith University.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000