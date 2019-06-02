Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elly O’Meley, 14, may be with a man in his mid-30s, who is not a relative, travelling in a light green 1996 Holden Commodore, registration 532YDT.
Elly O’Meley, 14, may be with a man in his mid-30s, who is not a relative, travelling in a light green 1996 Holden Commodore, registration 532YDT.
News

Missing girl with unrelated man twice her age – police

by AAP
2nd Jun 2019 3:58 PM

A TEENAGE girl missing from a suburb in Brisbane's west for almost a week may be travelling with a man more than twice her age.

Elly O'Meley, 14, was last seen in Ellen Grove on the afternoon of May 28.

Police said initial investigations suggest she may be with a man in his mid-30s, who is not a relative, travelling in a light green 1996 Holden Commodore, registration 532YDT.

 

Elly O’Meley, 14, was last seen in Ellen Grove on the afternoon of May 28.
Elly O’Meley, 14, was last seen in Ellen Grove on the afternoon of May 28.

 

Elly is described as Caucasian in appearance, 165cm tall, with a slim build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

 

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

editors picks ellen grove missing

Top Stories

    Busy weekend for paramedics on Ipswich roads

    premium_icon Busy weekend for paramedics on Ipswich roads

    News PARAMEDICS were called to multiple crashes over the weekend, with several instances of vehicles colliding with trees or light poles.

    • 2nd Jun 2019 3:44 PM
    Ipswich MasterChef hits screen

    premium_icon Ipswich MasterChef hits screen

    News Popular cooking show features popular home town kitchen whiz

    • 2nd Jun 2019 3:30 PM
    Pub patron allegedly held firearm

    premium_icon Pub patron allegedly held firearm

    News Staff sound alarm at popular Ipswich bar

    Pride ignites NPL revival hopes with crucial win

    premium_icon Pride ignites NPL revival hopes with crucial win

    Soccer Extra stability gives Ipswich side renewed confidence