MISSING GIRL: Have you seen me?

POLICE are appealing for community assistance to locate a missing 15-year-old girl from Ipswich, who was last seen almost two weeks ago.

She was last seen at a Woodend address at 1.10pm on October 10 but has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say investigations reveal the girl frequents Indooroopilly Shopping Centre and the Goodna area.

She is described as caucasian and about 160cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing an oversized white t-shirt, black basketball shorts, black sneakers, black baseball cap and carrying a black Nike bag.

Police are appealing for the girl or anyone with further information to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form here or by calling 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here or by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2002116112.