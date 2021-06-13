Missing girl found in bag 1km below sea

A body found in a sports bag that was weighed down to the sea floor is a missing six-year-old girl kidnapped by her dad, police say.

A body found in a sports bag that was weighed down to the sea floor is a missing six-year-old girl kidnapped by her dad, police say.

The body of a six-year-old girl who was kidnapped by her father has been found inside a sports bag on the bottom of the sea off Spain.

Spanish rescuers found the bag tied down to an anchor 1000m below the surface.

The body in the bag off the Port of Guimar has been identified as six-year-old Olivia Gimeno, who has been missing for over a month. The hunt for the girl's younger sister, Anna, one, is still ongoing after an empty second holdall was discovered nearby.

Beatriz Zimmerman, the anguished mother of the two girls, has been informed of the grisly discovery.

Olivia, 6, has been missing for more than a month. Picture: Instagram

Her ex Tomas Antonio Gimeno, 37, disappeared with the girls on April 27 after failing to return them to their home in Santa Cruz, Tenerife's capital.

"The body was found by a robot from the search vessel Angeles Alvarino at midday (yesterday) around 1000 metres below the water, some three miles (4.8km) off the Tenerife coast," a spokesman for Spanish police said.

"It was inside a sports bag attached to an anchor. Next to it was another empty sports bag.

"The body was taken to dry land for an autopsy. The vessel called Angeles Alvarino is continuing its search."

Last night, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reacted to the tragic news that investigators may have found her body, tweeting: "I cannot begin to imagine the pain of the mother of little Anna and Olivia, who disappeared in Tenerife, following the terrible news we have just heard.

"I send a hug and my love and that of my whole family, who today show solidarity with Beatriz and her loved ones."

Anna, 1, is still missing. Picture: Instagram

Jose Manuel Bermudez, the mayor of Tenerife capital Santa Cruz, announced a minute's silence for Anna and Olivia would be held.

"There are no words to express the terrible desolation I feel," he said,

"From respect at the mother's pain and with all the caution the terrible news that is reaching us deserves, I want to express to the family all the solidarity of the citizens of Santa Cruz."

The Canary Islands' president Angel Victor Torres tweeted: "Weeks hoping to receive hopeful news and today we receive the worst possible, one that freezes our soul, about the little girls from Tenerife, Anna and Olivia.

"Our condolences, encouragement and strength for their mum Beatriz, her family and friends. Canary Islands devastated."

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was among those who shared a video of Olivia and Anna released by their mum as part of a huge social media campaign urging the public for help in finding them.

Gimeno transferred a large sum of money to his bank account before disappearing. Picture: Supplied

Georgina Rodriguez said in an emotional post to her 24 million Instagram followers shortly after the mystery disappearance: "I want to use my reach on this great social network to make sure this reaches as many people as possible.

"These are two sisters who are being searched for in Spain and abroad. They are called Olivia and Anna and are aged six and one.

"Their mum is seeking maximum publicity for this video to try to find them as soon as possible and bring them home.

"I hope with all my heart that the girls are found safe and well and can hug their mum again soon."

Local authorities said from the start all theories were being explored, including the possibility the girls were dead, although their loved ones said they were clinging to the hope they were still alive and a reunion with their mum could still take place.

Gimeno took the girls without consent and left Tenerife on a boat which was later found empty off Puertito de Guimar, which is on the east corner of the island just over 16 kilometre south of Santa Cruz.

The trio disappeared after Gimeno picked them up from school two weeks ago. Picture: Instagram

Police had been using a boat lent to them by the Spanish Institute of Oceanography to search for clues in the spot where Gimeno's mobile signal was last detected.

Gimeno had never accepted Beatriz's relationship with a new Belgian partner following their split.

Beatriz said after a diving bottle was found on Monday she thought it was part of an attempt by her estranged partner to disguise his flight with the girls.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard said on Thursday after finding Olivia's remains: "This afternoon the boat belonging to the Spanish Oceanographic Institute, Angeles Alabrino, which was in Tenerife combing the sea bed following the disappearance on April 27 of Tomas Gimeno with his daughters Anna and Olivia, found human remains.

"Those remains correspond with the body of a minor and were discovered in the search area that had been determined by investigators.

"The remains have been taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute in Santa Cruz where they will be analysed for the purposes of identification."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Missing girl, 6, found in bag 1km below sea