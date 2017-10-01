Missing family of nine possibly in Ipswich

COUPLE Lynden Ronan and Joanne Godfrey are travelling with seven children.

Their exact whereabouts are unknown but it is believed they are either in the Ipswich or Brisbane areas.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate the family.

Concerns are held for their safety and anyone who has seen them or has further information is urged to contact police.

Lynden is described as Aboriginal in appearance, 180cm tall, medium build and black hair.

Joanne is described as Caucasian 165cm tall, medium build with blonde or coloured hair and green eyes.

