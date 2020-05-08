Missing elderly man Esk

Menu
Bruce Smith missing
SAMTUI SELAVE
8th May 2020 10:39 AM | Updated: 12:33 PM

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a 82-year-old man missing from Esk.

Bruce Smith suffers from a medical condition and may be disorientated or confused.

He was last seen by family in Hampton Road around 8am.

His exact whereabouts are unknown and may have been be given a lift to Toogoolawah around 9am.

Police and family are currently searching for Mr Smith in Esk and roads heading north past Toogoolawah.

He is described as 173cm tall, Caucasian, medium build with grey hair and blue eyes.

He is wearing jeans a jumper and a Akubra hat.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Mr Smith or has further information to contact police. 

Ipswich Queensland Times

