MISSING: Disappearance 'out of character' for Ipswich man

POLICE are calling on Ipswich residents to help locate a man missing from Redbank Plains.

Benjamin Hohnke was last seen at a Shaun Street address around 8.30pm on Saturday, July 1.

Mr Hohnke has not made contact with family and friends since.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

He is described as 38-years-old, Caucasian in appearance, proportionate build, green eyes and brown hair.

Mr Hohnke was last seen in his vehicle (pictured below), a blue 2008 Holden Commodore sedan bearing Queensland registration 418 WIA.

Have you seen this car?

Anyone who has seen Mr Hohnke or may know his whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

