Missing cameras turn up in ‘IT guy’s’ bedroom

Justin Lee has landed a $1250 fine after pleading guilty to eight charges.

THREE missing security cameras turned up in a Rosewood property after police linked streamed video footage from the cameras to a man living at the house.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard the three security cameras went missing from a Rosewood address on November 20.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said the owner of the cameras had received video footage from the cameras, which depicted Justin Dennis Lee, 34.

"They began streaming after they were connected to a Wi-Fi source and still images were obtained from these cameras," Sgt Windsor said.

"Through these images, police were able to identify the defendant."

Sgt Windsor said police had contacted the owner of a home Lee had been living in and confirmed the cameras were in Lee's bedroom.

When police spoke to Lee on July 7, he told them he hadn't taken them but had received them.

"He did admit he had come into possession of them under circumstances that otherwise should have alerted him to their nefarious origins."

Lee told Magistrate Peter Saggers he had tried to hand the cameras in.

"They don't video me, your honour, I actually offered to hand them in - I had no intention of stealing them, I'm just the IT guy," Lee said.

"I offered to hand them over and I was then raided and charged - if I had shut my mouth, I would have been fine."

The court heard the cameras were only the beginning of the charges Lee was facing.

Sgt Windsor said Lee had rented a car from a Kingaroy car rental on April 4, and failed to return it.

"He hired a grey 2018 Holden Commodore and signed a rental agreement, which specified the car was to be returned to the same location 24 hours later," Sgt Windsor said.

But he didn't bring the car back and police spotted it driving in Fernvale five days later.

"It was revealed it had been nominated as stolen by the Kingaroy company," Sgt Windsor said.

On April 10, police found the car and Lee at a Laidley address.

"He was arrested and declined to answer questions as to why he had failed to return the vehicle," Sgt Windsor said.

Police searched Lee's home on May 25, and found a glass water pipe, an ice pipe, a set of scales, a container holding a gram of marijuana and a clip seal bag holding .01g of amphetamine.

"Lee also freely admitted and produced for inspection a homemade taser," Sgt Windsor said.

"He said he had made the taser himself."

Duty lawyer James Ryan told Magistrate Peter Saggers that Lee had witnessed a murder in March and had suffered a break down.

"The incident in early April of the hire car he said he effectively had a breakdown," Mr Ryan said.

Lee pleaded guilty to eight charges and told Mr Saggers he wanted to leave town and start again.

"I've been working every day of my life (and then) witnessed a murder - I am done with this town," Lee said.

He was fined $1250 and no conviction was recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.