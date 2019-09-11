Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Have you seen Christopher?
Have you seen Christopher?
News

Missing Bundaberg man hasn't been seen since last month

Crystal Jones
by
11th Sep 2019 11:52 AM

POLICE are urging the public to help out after an Avenell Heights man went missing more than a month ago.

Christopher Mcintosh, 35, was last seen on Morshead St around 12pm on August 3.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

Mr Mcintosh is described as caucasian, about 172cm tall, with a proportionate build.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured T-shirt, dark coloured shorts and white joggers.

He is known to ride a red and black push bike.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact police.

If you have information, call Policelink on 131 444. 

More Stories

editors picks missing persons
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Exclusive chance to enjoy footy finals live

    Exclusive chance to enjoy footy finals live

    Rugby League IT'S rugby league finals fever and you can enjoy all this year's Ipswich grand final excitement on the QT's exclusive new live-streaming service.

    • 11th Sep 2019 11:55 AM
    Pride juniors in A-League club's sights

    premium_icon Pride juniors in A-League club's sights

    News Ipswich club keeps building higher level pathway

    • 11th Sep 2019 11:30 AM
    Waste association CEO clashes with council over landfill

    premium_icon Waste association CEO clashes with council over landfill

    Council News 'There is a need for certainty, from both industry and community.'

    Lowood teen earns 'huge' European opportunity

    premium_icon Lowood teen earns 'huge' European opportunity

    Soccer It's a far cry from the Brisbane Valley pitches he first started on