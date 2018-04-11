Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Life

Life Missing Buddy is readers' choice

Milkyway rising.

Life 'Milky Way rising' is popular choice

The sky was blocked out by a swarm of cockatoos ahead of a storm in Andrews Farm in South Australia.

News 'Unbelievable' video: 'Millions' of birds flee from...

Horses Feel the drama of horse racing's Black Opal Stakes

Oscar

News Meet Oscar, Zeus and Boof and Bandit

A spectacular sunrise has been caught on film shining over Haleakala National Park in Hawaii.

Travel A sunrise so spectacular it's raised fears for public...

Father and son.

Lifestyle PHOTOS: Father and son, Snausage and Sterrence

Kindergarten student Milan joined youngsters across the nation as they dressed up as senior citizens to celebrate their 100th day of school in the US.

News Is this the world's cutest 100-year-old grandma?

Couple at Rosewood.

Community Kelly's 'Couple at Rosewood' is the popular choice

Nakota.

News PHOTOS: More of our best friends

Pablo and Pinkel.

News PHOTOS: More of our best friends

Alfie (Jack Russell) and Bo (Labrador). Best of mates.

Community PHOTOS: More of our best friends

Waiting to greet the sunrise.

Life 'Waiting to greet the sunrise' is a winner

Nexus has shared new aerial photos. Mort Street interchange construction.

News First aerial photos of Range Crossing released in...

Performance Plus Dance Centre Ipswich taking the stage in Disneyland California in January 2018! Such an amazing experience for these kids, we're all so proud of them!

Community Plenty of likes for Ipswich's dancing stars

Niamh.

News YOUR PHOTOS: Ipswich goes back to school

Food & Entertainment

Food & Entertainment BIZARRE: Woman creates turkey dinner using just her...

Country Life.

Life Readers like Bobbie's 'Country Life'

Caption to be added on site

Parenting Proud parents welcome newborns

Breaking dawn.

Life YOUR PHOTOS: Breaking dawn a winner with readers

Beautiful!

Community Plenty of likes for Steve's post

Hail at Patchs Beach.

News PHOTOS: Massive hail, trees down during wild...

Kelpie at backdoor of Ipswich miner's cottage.

Community YOUR PHOTOS: Plenty of likes in 2017

Close...

Community PHOTOS: Flowers, a painting and sea life

ISAAC Emmanuel Roberts, 35, from Toowoomba, is facing drugs charges that carry the maximum death penalty.

News How Isaac went from Downlands schoolboy to Bali...

Life

Missing Buddy is readers' choice

11th Apr 2018 6:00 PM

Here is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you. Congratulations Lesley Vickers.

Her post was the popular choice with our readers.

Lesley wrote: "My little mate, Buddy. I'm missing him so much. He flew out the door with Rowdy the cockatiel a week ago."

You can see more of our readers' pics here or a full photo gallery at facebook.com/thequeenslandtimes or go to qt.com.au/photos/

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in The QT's website. Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click "submit your story".

 

facebook cover photos ipswich queensland times
Ipswich Queensland Times