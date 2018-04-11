Missing Buddy is readers' choice

Here is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you. Congratulations Lesley Vickers.

Her post was the popular choice with our readers.

Lesley wrote: "My little mate, Buddy. I'm missing him so much. He flew out the door with Rowdy the cockatiel a week ago."

You can see more of our readers' pics here or a full photo gallery at facebook.com/thequeenslandtimes or go to qt.com.au/photos/

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in The QT's website. Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click "submit your story".