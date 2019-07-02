MISSING: Beloved pet stolen, family heartbroken

MISSING PIG: Ned disappeared from the family's property in Lower Mount Walker a week after the family celebrated his first birthday.

A FAMILY is fretting for the well-being of their beloved miniature pig after they returned to their Lower Mount Walker home to find him missing.

Known for his pink and grey colouring and cute pink and black snout, Ned was adopted into the family just more than a year ago.

He went missing from the property on Tuesday, June18, after a neighbour noticed a stranger parked outside their house.

Gayle Zahnow and her two daughters, aged seven and four, returned to the house and noticed something was wrong when Ned didn't "come for his scrap" as he normally did.

"I picked up my daughter from school and Ned is usually there at the gate," Ms Zahnow said.

"We walked up the paddock and called out for him but he was nowhere to be found."

Ms Zahnow said a neighbour saw a white van parked in the driveway the day Ned was last seen.

"We had a neighbour call in and tell us about the time we were out," she said.

"So we're pretty confident someone has taken him or let him go and chased him away.

"We just celebrated his first birthday three weeks ago."

The family adopted Ned after a miniature pig breeder contacted Ms Zahnow.

"He had such a good life here but now someone has come and taken him or let him go," she said.

"I know my pig and I'm pretty confident he didn't run away."

Ms Zahnow said the situation had her baffled and heartbroken.

"I have no idea why anyone would do that," she said. "I don't think you can print what I'd like to say to them."

