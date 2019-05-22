Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

MISSING: 80-year-old Lowood woman

Navarone Farrell
by
22nd May 2019 7:29 AM

POLICE are seeking community assistance to help locate an 82-year-old woman missing from Lowood.

Barbara Callow left Banyo around 1pm to travel home to Lowood and has not been heard from since.

 

82-year-old Barbara Callow has been missing since last night.
82-year-old Barbara Callow has been missing since last night. Contributed

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Her car, a Blue 2000 model Nissan Pulsar registration 965FLF, was captured by road cameras on the Ipswich Motorway travelling towards Goodna East at 8.10pm.

Police hold concerns for her safety and well-being as this behaviour is out of character.

82-year-old Barbara Callow has been missing since last night.
82-year-old Barbara Callow has been missing since last night. Contributed

She is described as Caucasian, approximately 168cm tall with a proportionate build and sandy coloured hair.

Barbara was last seen wearing navy blue pants, a long-sleeved blue jumper, a blue waist coast and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

missing person missing person ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    The new bulk products competing with Costco

    premium_icon The new bulk products competing with Costco

    Money The decision is an effort to make life easier for time-poor and budget-conscious customers.

    Former Ipswich CEO to face corruption trial

    premium_icon Former Ipswich CEO to face corruption trial

    Council News Former council CEO to stand trial for official corruption

    Couple put in 50 years with ambo service

    premium_icon Couple put in 50 years with ambo service

    People and Places Tribute to selfless acts

    Shop savvy to save, says RACQ

    premium_icon Shop savvy to save, says RACQ

    Money Retailers charging way more than what was considered fair