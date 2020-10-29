Menu
News

MISSING: 16yo girl last seen at Ipswich mall

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
29th Oct 2020 11:15 AM

IPSWICH police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on October 15.

The girl was last seen near the Ipswich mall at around 8.15am on Thursday, October 15.

She is described as caucasian, approximately 150cm tall with a slim build, long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a red jumper and sports shoes.

Police hold concerns for her safety and wellbeing.

The girl is known to visit local shopping centres, fast food outlets and uses public transport. She is known to frequent both the Brisbane City, Ipswich and Toowoomba areas.

The girl, or anyone who knows of her current whereabouts, is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2002172654 within the online suspicious activity form.

