Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old boy reported missing from Brassall this morning.
News

MISSING: 12yo boy disappeared from Brassall home

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
9th Nov 2020 2:32 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old boy reported missing from Brassall this morning.

It’s believed the boy left his residence on Aramac Street between midnight and 4am this morning in an unknown direction.

Police and his family hold serious concerns for his safety as his disappearance is out of character.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was also wearing a Parramatta Eels rugby league jersey and shorts.

Anyone who has information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP2002327556 within the online suspicious activity form.

