Missile threat against Australia

Australia’s comments about the potential risk of military conflict with China have sparked a shocking new threat.

Beijing has fired a warning shot at Australia, saying it should prepare to fend off Chinese missiles as tensions flare between the two nations.

The threat follows Scott Morrison saying it would be "foolish" not to appreciate the potential risk of military conflict with China over Taiwan.

Hu Xijin, editor of Chinese mouthpiece the Global Times, took to Twitter on Friday to begin the shocking intimidation.

"Preparing for war? Then build an antimissile system!" he tweeted.

"I believe once Australian troops come to Taiwan Strait to combat against the People's Liberation Army, there is a high probability that Chinese missiles will fly toward military bases and key relevant facilities on Australian soil in retaliation."

In an interview on Wednesday night, the Prime Minister said many tensions existed in the region.

"That doesn't mean something will happen," Mr Morrison said.

"But any defence minister, any prime minister of Australia who does not, in consideration of these things, ensure Australians are prepared in these circumstances would not be doing their job."

Labor has previously called on the government to tone down its language on China's threats against Taiwan.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne joined US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday in Washington, where issues regarding the global power were discussed.

The US vowed to back Australia as tensions with China escalated, with Secretary Blinken saying the country would "not leave Australia alone on the field".

"Or maybe I should say alone on the pitch, in the face of economic coercion by China," he said in a joint press conference.

"That's what allies do. We have each other's backs so we can face threats and challenges from a position of collective strength."

Senator Payne reiterated that Australia sought a constructive relationship with China, after it indefinitely suspended strategic economic dialogue between the two trading partners this week.

"We stand ready at any time, amongst all of my counterparts and colleagues, to resume dialogue," Senator Payne said.

"But we won't compromise on our national security or our sovereignty, and we'll continue to act to protect that."

