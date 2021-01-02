‘Miss that cheeky grin’: Young 'hit and run victim' mourned

Family and friends are paying tribute to Henry Jennings, a 21-year-old who died on New Year's Day.

A 21-year-old killed in an alleged hit and run is being remembered as a funny, kind young man taken too soon.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of former Matthew Flinders Anglican College graduate Henry Jennings in what has been described as a tragic start to the year.

Paramedics were unable to revive Mr Jennings after they were called to Maroochy Blvd at 1.30am Friday.

A 25-year-old Mooloolaba man turned himself into police around 10am Friday morning and was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and leaving the scene of an incident without obtaining any help.

A relative told Brisbane Times that Mr Jennings was "friends with everyone".

They said he recently finished the third year of a business degree at the University of Queensland.

Friends have paid tribute to him on his Instagram page.

"Going to miss that cheeky grin … love you so much," one wrote.

Another said Mr Jennings always put a smile on everyone's faces.

Matthew Flinders Anglican College's Old Flinderians Association also paid tribute to Mr Jennings, who graduated from the Coast school in 2017.

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends and Class of 2017 as we mourn the loss of Old Flinderian Henry Jennings who passed away this morning," the association said.

The association encouraged those who knew Mr Jennings to light a candle in the Flinders Chapel, with counsellors to be on hand if needed.

On Friday Sunshine Coast Police Acting Superintendent Jason Overland said it was a heartbreaking incident.

"The Sunshine Coast is a very small place," he said.

"There will be lots of people waking up to this terribly sad news.

"My heart breaks for the family involved, there is only one or two degrees of separation between families on the Sunshine Coast."

Investigators continue to seek any witnesses, or drivers who may have dashcam footage who were travelling in either direction of Maroochy Blvd around the time of the incident.

The Mooloolaba man has been given police bail to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 22.